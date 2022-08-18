Who won when WWE Superstars Kurt Angle & Brock Lesnar had a real fight? (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Briscoe recently revealed that Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar once wrestled for real in a fight that the Olympian won.

The two men are among the most celebrated sports entertainers in WWE history. But a former Olympic Gold Medalist and a former NCAA Division 1 Champion, respectively, Angle and Lesnar are as tough as they come.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gerald Brisco recounted the real amateur wrestling fight between Angle and Lesnar. On that particular day, Angle came out on top despite the size difference. Brisco remembers:

"Kurt goes to lock after him and like lightning Kurt is down on that low single leg. Brock is stunned and he stumbles back into the ropes. Saved him from a takedown right because he grabbed the ropes. Kurt's got to break. So he breaks and no sooner than they're back in the corner, Kurt double legs him so quick and so fast, that Brock didn't have time to take a breath. Brock is down. BAM. Okay, takedown." (3.27-3.56)

Brisco also offered his thoughts on why Kurt Angle defeated Brock Lesnar on this occasion:

"Once again, you're the Olympic champion for a reason. You're the best in the world. You're the national champion for a reason. You're the best in the United States. But the United States isn't the world. Kurt was the best in the world. Brock was the best in the United States." (4.40-4.56)

Check out the entire Gerald Brisco interview below:

What was Vince McMahon's reaction to the Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar fight?

The boss was not happy at all, and Brisco got the brunt of it. In the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer elaborated on how Vince McMahon "chewed him out."

Both of McMahon's top superstars would make him a lot of money for many more years.

Do you think anyone in the current locker room could have taken Kurt Angle down in his prime? Let us know your thoughts.

Edited by Angana Roy