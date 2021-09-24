"Who are you?" – Top WWE star takes shot at Eva Marie

Bayley took a jibe at RAW Superstar Eva Marie in her latest tweet.

Bayley is currently out of action due to an injury she suffered back in July. Eva Marie has been a mainstay on WWE TV for a while now. She made her WWE return on the June 14, 2021 edition of RAW.

Bayley recently posted a tweet stating that she loves being from the Bay area. Fans of Bayley may be aware that the former SmackDown Women's Champion resides in California.

Eva Marie noticed Bayley's tweet and agreed with The Role Model's comment. Bayley responded to Marie's tweet with a simple, yet effective roast:

Eva Marie isn't exactly popular with the WWE Universe

Eva Marie is a controversial figure among the WWE Universe with most folks not being fans of her in-ring skills. As expected, fans had a field day in replies to Bayley's tweet:

Bayley is simply having some fun at Marie's expense. Bayley has had nothing but praise for Marie in the past. Bayley and Eva Marie squared off on various occasions, back during the latter's previous WWE run. Here's what Bayley had to say about Marie:

"I love being in a ring with Eva Marie because of the crowd reaction she gets. It also helps me feed off of it. Even being in the ring with her is something really special. This may sound funny – I've never heard fans boo somebody as much as they boo her. To me it's amazing because the fans really care about what's going on in the ring," said Bayley. [H/T Digital Spy]

Eva Marie has been performing on WWE regularly ever since her return. Her biggest match following her return came at SummerSlam 2021 in a losing effort against Alexa Bliss.

Bayley has done an excellent job at playing the role of a villain so far. She rarely breaks kayfabe on social media and occasionally takes shots at fans and fellow WWE Superstars. Eva Marie wouldn't have appreciated the jibe though and would think twice before interacting with Bayley on Twitter in the future.

