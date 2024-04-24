"WHOOP THAT TRICK!!!" - 30-year-old NXT Superstar gives a shoutout to Trick Williams following his recent triumph

A WWE star recently stepped out of character to appreciate Trick Williams for winning the NXT Championship. This star would be Lexis King.

In the main event of WWE's NXT Spring Breakin' Week One, Williams came up against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. The two exchanged blows in the center of the ring to start, and the match was filled with knee strikes, missile dropkicks, and H-Bombs. It was an amazing watch for the spectators, especially with the way the superstars took the fight to each other. In the end, Williams combatted the Trick Shot knee strike to secure the victory and become the new NXT Champion.

Lexis King took to his Twitter account to congratulate the 29-year-old star after his massive victory. King penned down a note showing his appreciation of Trick's achievement by cheering for Williams. He wrote:

"Long live Lexis King!!! But also… WHOOP THAT TRICK!!! #WWENXT."

Check out the Lexis King's tweet below:

Triple H took to social media to congratulate Trick Williams on his victory

After Trick Williams became the new NXT Champion at NXT Spring Breakin', Triple H took to his X/Twitter account to congratulate him for his feat.

Williams has taken the WWE Universe by storm in recent months; the feud with his former friend Carmelo Hayes taking centerstage. This was his first NXT Championship title, and The Game took to his X/Twitter account to share some honest, well-deserved appreciation for the superstar's achievement. He acknowledged that it was a challenging battle against such a skilled and tough wrestler as Dragunov, and added that the 29-year-old's career was looking very bright.

"Congratulations to @_trickwilliams on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of #WWENXT’s toughest in @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. The era of Trick Williams is looking bright. #NXTSpringBreakin #AndNew," Triple H shared.

It would be fascinating for fans to see what other milestones Williams can achieve in his wrestling career.

