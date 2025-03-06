"Why would you actually choke me out" - Logan Paul reacts after 'losing consciousness'

Logan Paul has reacted to being "actually" choked out. He confronted the one who did it as well.

On his most recent vlog, which gave a glimpse into his role at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, The Maverick talked about various things. It also included him getting choked out.

Logan Paul was teaching his girlfriend, Nina, how to use different wrestling holds. He taught her the sleeper hold and she locked it in on him, putting him in a headlock. He was giving her instructions in how to choke him out. She was telling him that she didn't want to as she loved him, but he continued to tell her to choke him out, demanding it when she hesitated. He then suddenly appeared to pass out in the choke hold.

"F***ing choke me, Nina! Nina, choke me. Yeah but Nina, you need to learn how to defend yourself. No you won't, I'll tap out, I'll tap out. You grab your bicep, you close the gaps..." (3:34 - 3:50)

Logan Paul told his girlfriend that he could not believe that she had actually choked him out. Nina looked concerned but also couldn't hold in her laughter.

"I can't believe you just did that. I was f***ing joking. Why would you actually choke me out? Why would you actually... I'm joking, I'm joking." (3:50 - 4:08)

He then went on to admit that he was joking.

