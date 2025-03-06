  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Logan Paul
  • "Why would you actually choke me out" - Logan Paul reacts after 'losing consciousness'

"Why would you actually choke me out" - Logan Paul reacts after 'losing consciousness'

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 01:09 GMT
The star has reacted to it (Credit: WWE.com)
The Maverick [Image credit: WWE.com]

Logan Paul has reacted to being "actually" choked out. He confronted the one who did it as well.

Ad

On his most recent vlog, which gave a glimpse into his role at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, The Maverick talked about various things. It also included him getting choked out.

Logan Paul was teaching his girlfriend, Nina, how to use different wrestling holds. He taught her the sleeper hold and she locked it in on him, putting him in a headlock. He was giving her instructions in how to choke him out. She was telling him that she didn't want to as she loved him, but he continued to tell her to choke him out, demanding it when she hesitated. He then suddenly appeared to pass out in the choke hold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"F***ing choke me, Nina! Nina, choke me. Yeah but Nina, you need to learn how to defend yourself. No you won't, I'll tap out, I'll tap out. You grab your bicep, you close the gaps..." (3:34 - 3:50)

Logan Paul told his girlfriend that he could not believe that she had actually choked him out. Nina looked concerned but also couldn't hold in her laughter.

Ad
"I can't believe you just did that. I was f***ing joking. Why would you actually choke me out? Why would you actually... I'm joking, I'm joking." (3:50 - 4:08)
youtube-cover

He then went on to admit that he was joking.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी