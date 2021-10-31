Why did Adam Pearce retire?

Adam Pearce retired from professional wrestling in 2014. While the exact reason for his retirement is yet to be known, Pearce retired from in-ring competition after serving as a pro-wrestler for almost two decades.

During his retirement tour in 2014, Adam Pearce competed against notable superstars on the independent circuit and faced the likes of Colt Cabana and current AEW star, Adam 'Hangman' Page.

Shortly afterward, Adam Pearce joined WWE full-time.

Adam Pearce's run and current role in WWE

Adam Pearce is currently working as an on-screen authority figure in WWE. He first worked as a guest coach and a trainer and continued making appearances under the same role.

In late 2014, Adam Pearce worked as a producer on WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. In doing so, Pearce became the first unsigned Independent Contractor to produce live WWE programming.

In May 2015, Pearce signed up on a full-time basis with WWE as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center and as a producer for NXT. Since then, he has been promoted to the main roster and currently works on both RAW and SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Adam Pearce began a storyline with the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Reigns took issue with Pearce's booking methods on SmackDown. The storyline eventually led to Pearce being booked for a match against Reigns, and the bout was his first match since 2014 and his first match in WWE since 1997. Throughout 1997-1999, Adam Pearce made appearances for WWF and also had a tryout with WCW.

In recent weeks, Adam Pearce has once again been physically involved in WWE programming. On an episode of SmackDown, Pearce was attacked by Brock Lesnar after he suspended The Beast Incarnate for his actions outside the ring.

Pearce later fined Lesnar one million dollars while also suspending him.

