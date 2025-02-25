Why Bo Dallas and Wyatt Sicks won't confront Triple H backstage over bad booking, according to former WWE writer (Exclusive)

The Triple H regime might have allowed many new stars to rise to the top but some acts like The Wyatt Sicks have seemingly not gotten the creative backing. Vince Russo feels that talents in WWE might be hesitant to ask some tough questions to The Game.

Led by Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy, The Wyatt Sicks were introduced with much fanfare as a tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt. The group has not been used on TV much since the end of its angle with Karrion Kross' Final Testament. Kross' now-former faction has also been disbanded following the release of The Authors of Pain (AOP) and Paul Ellering.

WWE has been teasing the addition of Alexa Bliss to The Wyatt Sicks in recent weeks, but the faction has yet to reappear and be involved in a major story.

While discussing the group's current status on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Bo Dallas and other underutilized stars might not demand answers from Triple H behind the scenes as the Chief Content Officer would have diplomatic responses ready.

Considering Triple H's reputation, Vince Russo couldn't foresee disgruntled talents voicing their displeasure to the head booker. Russo would have personally done it, as he revealed below:

"You know what the sad thing is, you take them and we can take so many people in that case, bro, you get Triple H saying to them, 'We tried, man. We tried. They didn't buy it.' Nobody is going to say cr*p to him, bro. If that were me, I would say can you explain to me what you're idea of trying was but you know nobody is going to say that. Nobody is going to say that, bro!" [From 1:05:20 onwards]

WWE has been teasing expanding The Wyatt Sicks with Alexa Bliss joining the ranks and it could be the ideal decision for the group to regain its lost momentum.

