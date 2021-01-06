Reports: Why Carlito didn't appear on WWE RAW Legends Night

Last night, WWE held Legends Night on RAW, and several stars that were advertised to appear were nowhere to be seen. Names like Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Candice Michelle, and Carlito were all promoted by the company in the last few weeks, but there was no mention of them on the show whatsoever.

While we currently don't know about all of their absences, Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc is reporting that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito did not appear because WWE never officially booked him, to begin with.

According to Hausman, WWE sent out feelers to many different former talents, including Carlito, and the company got ahead of themselves by announcing his appearance. This might also explain some of the other absences on the show, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Carlito was never confirmed to appear on WWE RAW.

It is said that there is no heat between Carlito and WWE because it was simply a communication error between the two parties. While several members of the WWE Universe were disappointed that they didn't see Carlito last night, there is no bad blood between the parties. This opens up the opportunity for Carlito to appear again for the company somewhere down the line.

While Carlito might not have appeared for WWE last night, you can still catch him this weekend if you live in the New York area as he'll be making an appearance at Hasttel Toy & Collectibles on January 9 from 4 to 7 PM EST.

Are you disappointed that Carlito didn't appear on WWE RAW last night? Who else were you looking forward to seeing that didn't appear? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.