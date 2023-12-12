Why Dominik Mysterio is similar to The Rock, according to WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer minced no words when he compared Dominik Mysterio to The Rock.

Dominik Mysterio has really come into his own in the past year and has caught the attention of fans and legends alike. One such legend who has been all praise for Mysterio recently has been Mark Henry.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry continued to praise the former NXT North American Champion and even went so far as to compare him to The Rock.

"Dominik is one of those guys that – I put him in the same category as The Rock and the Harts and people that come from pro wrestling. They have a legacy, Randy Orton. Like, there are things that Dominik does that are just intuitive because I see him take no wasted steps. Have you ever seen Randy Orton take a wasted step? Never! Everything means something to Dom."

He continued:

"I watched Dominik – he got swung on, and he took one step backwards. The first thing that hit the ground was his butt, like he was a one-year-old baby. When Dominik does that, it looks different! He makes it look like the way we watched it when we were kids, Dave. So the intuitive things is what I see, and not to mention, right on top of that, he elevated that title. I appreciate what Dom is doing."

Dominik Mysterio recently lost his NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio had a solid run as NXT North American Champion and defended the title a couple of times. However, at NXT Deadline, he faced his toughest opponent yet - Dragon Lee.

Dragon Lee was Wes Lee's replacement for the match after the latter injured his back, which would put him out of action for 10 to 12 months. In his place, Lee put on a tough fight against Mysterio and finally defeated him to become the new NXT North American Champion.

It remains to be seen how Rhea Ripley reacts to this loss from Dominik Mysterio tonight on WWE RAW.

What do you make of Mark Henry's comments? Give us your thoughts below!

