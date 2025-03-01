"Why even have security if they are going to do that?" - WWE veteran reacts to SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

The Street Profits were supposed to clash with Los Garza on WWE SmackDown this week. However, a run-in by Pretty Deadly, #DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns prevented the match. As always, security tried to stop the brawl but was ineffective.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell reacted to the segment on the latest SmackDown. The veteran manager criticized the creative for putting security guys in spots where they don't do anything other than catch wrestlers who fall out of the ring.

"They got the guy out like this, but looking around behind them like you know, what am I going to do? Why even have security if they going to do that? I don't know." [28:53 onwards]

The angle seemed to be the continuation of Street Profits' run-in during the #DIY versus Pretty Deadly match for the WWE Tag Team Championship last week on SmackDown.

Due to Ford and Dawkins' interference, the match never reached a definitive conclusion. It remains to be seen if we will see a multi-man match for the tag team titles on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

