"Why is this happening to me?" - Former referee Marty Elias was not allowed to attend a big WWE show

Dr. Chris Featherstone interviewed Marty Elias on a recent episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast. The former WWE referee revealed a story of when he was booted out of an event.

Marty Elias left the WWE in 2009 amidst controversial circumstances and spoke at length about the backstage heat he had within WWE.

The former WWE official has been allegedly blacklisted from the company. He also experienced hostility when he attended a SummerSlam event several years ago.

Elias revealed that he was escorted out of the building by WWE Executive Ty Bailey and admitted to being embarrassed over the incident.

Marty Elias, who officiated HBK and The Undertaker's WrestleMania 25 classic, didn't know why he was barred from attending a WWE pay-per-view. He has stopped looking for answers as the years have passed.

Here's what former WWE referee Marty Elias revealed:

"And I want to say; it was 2009, maybe August SummerSlam, maybe 2010; I attended SummerSlam in LA with Jesse Hernandez, and I went, and Ty Bailey, who is a POS, had me escorted out. And talk about embarrassing, talk about wow! Why is this happening to me? What did I do? So I couldn't figure that out, so through the years, I just kind of stopped asking, and I just went about my business and made music, and stuff, and then I got with Lucha Underground, and you know, we all know how that did," Marty Elias stated.

As revealed by Marty Elias during an explosive shoot interview, Mark Carrano hated the former referee in the WWE. Elias cited backstage politics as the primary reason behind his release.

Elias was informed about his WWE exit by Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, and he recalled details of his phone call with the veteran. The referee went one step further and claimed that John Laurinaitis didn't have a spine, and you can read all about that right here.

