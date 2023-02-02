Former creative writer Vince Russo recently questioned WWE's booking for The Miz.

In recent months, the two-time Grand Slam Champion has mostly shared the ring with Dexter Lumis, who was brought back to the company several months ago.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the creative for not properly utilizing the former WWE Champion.

"What are they doing with The Miz? I swear to god, I understand Miz's point of view, 'Yeah bro, I'll show up every day, you could whatever you want to me and I'll just go and cash my check,' I get that part of it. The part I don't get is, why are they doing this to him?" said Vince Russo. [59:22-59:49]

Damien Sandow spoke about his tag team with The Miz

During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Damien Sandow, now known as Aaron Stevens, was part of a popular tag team with The Miz. The duo became fan favorites and were referred to as MizDow.

Speaking to Steve Fall on Wrestling News' Ten Count, Stevens opened up about MizDow's success and also spoke about the downfall of the tag team. The former WWE star said:

"I think that is why you saw the WrestleMania Battle Royal happen the way it did because I wasn't there talking to the writers trying to politic for a spot. I believe in sinking or swimming based on your own merit. Look, politicking is going to be a part of everything. I've always been nice to people, always been kind, and tried to do the right thing. But if I have to go a step further to kind of get ahead, and if it is something that is contradictory to any moral stance on something, or if I think I am lowering myself, I won't do that."

The Miz recently competed in Men's Royal Rumble Match and was, in fact, the first superstar to be eliminated from the match.

