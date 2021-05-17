"Why kill it off?" - Former WCW star says Vince McMahon shouldn't have killed off legendary promotion

Chuck Palumbo recently opened up about WWE buying WCW in 2001. The former WCW star said he was disappointed by the fact that WWE killed off the promotion after the buyout.

A product of WCW's Power Plant, Chuck Palumbo made his televised debut in 2000 as part of the Natural Born Thrillers. Palumbo moved over to WWE after they bought WCW in 2001. He had a number of memorable storylines in WWE including the Billy and Chuck storyline with Billy Gunn.

Chuck Palumbo was recently interviewed by Jonathan O'Dwyer of Pro Wrestling Defined. While speaking about the final days of WCW, Palumbo opened up about how he had been fortunate enough to move over to WWE after the buyout.

However, Palumbo lamented that Vince McMahon and WWE decided to kill off WCW, calling it a missed opportunity:

"We were taken right away, myself, Sean O'Haire and a few of the other guys," said Chuck Palumbo. "We were making really good money but we weren't making this crazy money that some of these guys were making. So we came over right away and we got thrown in the mix right away which is great. My problem with that is they could have done a better job with the transition. Think about the opportunity they had, right? They had just bought WCW. Why kill it off?"

A quick look at Chuck Palumbo's WCW career

Chuck Palumbo signed a training contract with WCW in 1999 and joined the Power Plant. He made his televised debut a year later as a member of the Natural Born Thrillers faction alongside Mark Jindrak, Sean O'Haire, Shawn Stasiak, Mike Sanders, Reno, and Johnny 'the Bull'.

The faction had a pretty good run and were one of the best parts of WCW television during the final days of the promotion. At one point, the faction was involved in a storyline with Kevin Nash who acted as their coach.

Palumbo himself won the Tag Team Championships alongside Sean O'Haire, beating Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page at WCW Sin in early 2001. The duo successfully retained the titles on the final episode of Nitro in March 2001 against Lance Storm and Mike Awesome.

