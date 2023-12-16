Why was Liv Morgan arrested? More details about her future and possible serious legal ramifications - Reports

More details have emerged about Liv Morgan's arrest and what's next for her.

The former women's champion was arrested at 10:04 PM last night for "possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drug, possibly synthetic cannabinoid." The original report stated that she had posted bail and had been released from jail.

However, further proceedings are awaiting her at this time. According to a report by PW Insider, the details of what comes next are as follows. Liv Morgan will be arraigned on the above charges on Monday, February 12, 2024. It will happen at the Sumter County Courthouse in Florida at 9 AM. She will be entering a plea on that date.

In Florida, possession of synthetic cannabinoids is a felony with a punishment of a maximum of one year in jail, up to one-year probation, and a $1000 fine.

For possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), it's a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida. It is punishable with a year in jail or on probation, with a fine of $1,000. There's also a six-month driving license suspension and random drug testing.

