"Why are we lying?" - WWE veteran comments on Kurt Angle's recent controversy with Hall of Famer's wife (Exclusive)

Karen Jarrett recently caught the attention of many in the professional wrestling industry after her tweets about WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

In the aftermath of Max Caster's rap against Jeff Jarrett in AEW, the latter's wife took to Twitter to further try and clear the air.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo also discussed the same subject.

Russo mentioned that there is nothing wrong with a person seeing someone else after separating from their partner.

"Chris, the whole point to me is, okay, bro, looking at Karen's story. If you guys are separated, living in separate homes and now she starts seeing somebody else, this is not a story, there is no story here, you and him are separated. He's gonna see other people, you're gonna see other people. Why are we lying?" said Vince Russo. [7:12 - 7:50]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws:

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Former WWE star EC3 recently mentioned that he had a crush on Karen Jarrett

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Karen Jarrett and briefly discussed his friendship with her.

Speaking on the same edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that he had a crush on Karen during his days in high school. He said:

"I love Karen, she is a sweetheart. I had a crush on her and I was in high school, watching wrestling and Kurt [Angle] won the title in his hometown and I was like, you know, I saw her and I was crushing for a second. I might still have a crush on her, who is to say? But I became very friendly with her... Now I don't know the Max Caster line, I just know that sometimes things are better left unsaid."

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE Karen Jarrett says she's done living with Kurt Angle's disrespect & will air names of women he cheated on her with. Karen Jarrett says she's done living with Kurt Angle's disrespect & will air names of women he cheated on her with. https://t.co/KlFyXpZMO8

Karen's husband Jeff Jarrett is currently working under AEW and has proven to be one of the best signings made by the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been teaming up with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive Youtube video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes