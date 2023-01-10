"I might still have a crush on her" - EC3 confesses his feelings toward WWE Hall of Famer's wife (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently claimed that he had a crush on Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett.

Speaking in the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 briefly spoke about Karen and what she is like behind the scenes. He mentioned that he had a crush on her during his high school days. He also spoke about his friendship with Karen's son Cody and gave him a shoutout.

Karen Jarrett @karenjarrett Good thing you can rap and takes shots…cause you can’t work or throw punches for sh$t. @PlatinumMax Good thing you can rap and takes shots…cause you can’t work or throw punches for sh$t.@PlatinumMax

EC3 lastly addressed the Max Caster-Karen Jarrett controversy after the AEW star name-dropped her previous relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

"I love Karen, she is a sweetheart. I had a crush on her and I was in high school, watching wrestling and Kurt [Angle] won the title in his hometown and I was like, you know, I saw her and I was crushing for a second. I might still have a crush on her, who is to say? But I became very friendly with her... Now I don't know the Max Caster line, I just know that sometimes things are better left unsaid," said EC3 [6:13-7:02]

Watch the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws:

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

EC3 believes AEW President Tony Khan needs experienced WWE veterans

According to EC3, Tony Khan could use the help of WWE veterans to keep hold of the situation in AEW.

Speaking in a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 pointed out the heated confrontation between The Elite and CM Punk, which got the wrestling world talking last year. He said:

"It starts at the top and I mean at this point he has obviously picked a side and maybe the supreme investigation, the Law and Order style, has revealed all the results and now we know the truth and he has made the right call. Yeah, leadership starts at the top and it's already lost control... He needs like a Laurinitis, he needs a Carrano, he needs an EC3 because I will fire anybody at any given second."

AEW currently has numerous WWE veterans within the company, including Jeff Jarrett, Jim Ross and Tazz.

If you use any quote from the first half, please embed the exclusive Youtube video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes