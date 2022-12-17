4-time champion suggests Tony Khan to hire released WWE officials after allegedly losing control of AEW (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan is desperately in need of experienced WWE veterans in his administration, according to wrestling veteran EC3.

With the Jacksonville-based facing multiple problems over the years, many fans and critics have complained about the degradation in the quality of bookings. Furthermore, there have been several instances of backstage altercations between stars, most prominiently being the infamous "Brawl Out" incident in September.

Speaking about the issue on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 explained how Tony Khan had already lost hold of the situation. He drew attention to the fight between the Elite and CM Punk, while commenting on the AEW President's choices:

"It starts at the top and I mean at this point he has obviously picked a side and maybe the supreme investigation, the Law and Order style, has revealed all the results and now we know the truth and he has made the right call. Yeah, leadership starts at the top and it's already lost control... He needs like a Laurinitis, he needs a Carrano, he needs an EC3 because I will fire anybody at any given second." (6:16 - 6:58)

You can check out the full exclusive video here:

Former WWE writer recently speculated on what Vince McMahon would have handled AEW

EC3's sentiments about Tony Khan's leadership are apparently shared by Vince Russo as well.

In the same episode of Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Writer stated what Vince McMahon would have done to address the recent issues:

"Can you imagine Vince McMahon watching this from the gorilla position, when those guys [The Elite] came through the curtain? Can you imagine bro? ... Forget it bro, those guys would have been done. They would have been done." (5:15 - 5:40)

With the year ending soon, it remains to be seen what next year holds for Tony Khan's promotion.

