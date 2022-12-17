A former WWE Writer recently explained how Vince McMahon would have handled the backstage fiasco of All Out and subsequent events in AEW.

It is no secret that Tony Khan's Promotion has been hampered by unfavorable incidents over the course of the year. The infamous "Brawl Out" is arguably the biggest of them all, causing CM Punk to leave the promotion for the foreseeable future.

While the Second City Saint may never return to AEW, The Elite are currently back on Tony Khan's roster. Surprisingly, they have also cheekily referenced the controversial incident on various occasions. For instance, the Young Bucks mimicked a botch by Punk while Kenny bit his opponent to hint at Ace Steel's behavior during the brawl.

While Tony Khan seems to have turned a blind-eye to the tongue-in-cheek act, Vince McMahon would have apparently taken more decisive action. In a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Writer Vince Russo stated the following:

"Can you imagine Vince McMahon watching this from the gorilla position, when those guys [The Elite] came through the curtain? Can you imagine bro? ... Forget it bro, those guys would have been done. They would have been done." (5:15 - 5:40)

The Elite's antics in AEW were also criticized by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

Vince Russo is not the only one who disapproves of The Elite mocking the Brawl Out incident, as Booker T was also displeased with their actions.

In a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his dismay while commenting on how he would have dealt with things during his active career.

"I just think it's childish stuff,' Booker said. 'I've had beef with guys in the business before. We handle it, we squash it, we move on and normally, that's the way it used to be, but now it's different. And now it's different because now nobody is getting their asses whooped. No real consequences, no real repercussions, no real men running around. That's got a lot to do with it. There's no locker room etiquette, you know what I mean?" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen whether CM Punk will ever return to Tony Khan's Promotion or if WWE will sign him again in the future.

