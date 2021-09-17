"Why all of the mystery?" – WWE Hall of Famer wants Triple H to reveal details about his heart surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham recently questioned WWE's official statement about Triple H undergoing heart surgery without revealing proper details.

Last week, WWE announced that the 14-time world champion underwent a successful procedure following a cardiac event. The statement added it was due to a genetic heart issue, and Triple H will recover soon. Twitter was flooded with fans and fellow wrestling personalities sending their best wishes and prayers.

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham has now sent out a lengthy Facebook post asking Triple H and WWE to reveal details about his heart surgery. Graham questioned why there's mystery around Hunter's heart procedure. He compared the statement to that of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement where he mentioned specific details of his operation.

"HHH, some days ago had a heart "procedure" done and is expected to make a full recovery. The problem for us fans and me as a personal friend of H, we don't have a clue as to what exactly the heart "procedure" was and what the doctors did during this "procedure". I am asking this question..." why all of the mystery "? Compare this statement to the full disclosure of the two operations my friend Arnold Schwarzenegger had and his statement on his Instagram account as follows. " Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic!"

"I don't believe for one minute that is asking for too much" – Billy Graham on wanting details about Triple H's heart surgery

Graham further questioned whether the nature of pro wrestling is to lie and deceive. He added that he wants to know the details of the procedure and believes that it isn't asking for too much.

"I told the world I had a liver transplant and everything in between including a partial big toe amputation. Is it just the nature of the sordid business of pro wrestling to lie and deceive? I honestly would like to know exactly what kind of procedure HHH had ? I don't believe for one minute that is asking for too much. If Arnold can tell the world about his surgeries, why can't The WWE or HHH? Peace...Superstar Billy Graham," wrote Billy Graham.

