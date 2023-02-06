"Why is there only one girl being inducted and five men?"-Alundra Blayze takes a dig at WWE for discrimination towards female talents

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze aka Madusa took a shot at WWE for its discrimination towards female talents.

Madusa was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2015. During her era, Blayze won the WWF Women's Championship by pinning her opponent Heidi Lee Morgan. Alundra was eventually released from the company on October 23rd, 1995 due to budget issues.

Speaking on The Angle podcast, Madusa spoke about the discrimination that female wrestlers face in the industry. She named Leilani Kai, Velvet McIntyre, and Rockin' Robin as some of the wrestlers who should've been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"I don't understand the Hall of Fame because I feel there's women that are that deserve to be in there, that are not even in there. Even like Leilani Kai, and I mean, what's going on? You know what I mean? Velvet McIntyre. I mean what about Rockin' Robin? I mean I'm all for the girls but why is there only one girl being inducted and five men? ..So yeah, I mean can we get like two women this time? ..But again they are gonna pull the ones in that."

She further added that the company possibly inducted her into the Hall of Fame because they wanted someone from the Lost Era:

"Maybe I got lucky, I don't know what they saw I mean I'm an older woman. But maybe they needed one from the past era. Because I say I'm from the Golden Era really or not the Golden. You've the June Byers, and all of that. That's the Golden Era. And then I believe there is the Lost Era, which is my era. And then you've that Attitude Era, and then the Divas Era, and then what is this? The Evolution Era." (48:45- 50:30)

Alundra Blayze revealed whom she would like to face for her retirement match

Alundra Blayze revealed that she would like to face either IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley for her retirement match.

Speaking in a YouTube video of WWE Hall of Famers, Blayze mentioned that she would like to face Damage CTRL member SKY, as she is aware of the latter's techniques.

She added that she would also like to share the ring with The Eradicator:

"Who is my pick this year? There is a lot of great talent, but I have my eye on two of them. Two. Iyo (Sky). Iyo's been a favorite of mine because we go way back. I know her techniques, and I know what she's capable of. But then again, Rhea (Ripley). I think I might have to lean towards Rhea, because I could see her as maybe a retirement match for me someday," said Alundra Blayze.

It would be exciting to see if Alundra Blayze gets an opportunity to face IYO SKY or Ripley for her retirement match or not.

