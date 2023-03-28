"Why do people love these people?" - Becky Lynch says she had no idea who Jake and Logan Paul were

Becky Lynch recently took a dig at Jake and Logan Paul. The Women's Tag Team Champion's husband and top WWE star, Seth Rollins, is currently feuding with Logan.

The rivalry began at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year and has picked up steam in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. Rollins even got knocked out by Logan on a couple of occasions.

During a recent interview with E! The Rundown, Lynch gave her take on The Paul Brothers. She admitted that she had no idea about the brothers.

"God No. No. I didn't know who these Paul brothers were until they started doing boxing and I was like, why do people love these people?" said Lynch. [H/T: Fightful]

Becky Lynch further talked about influencers becoming wrestlers

In continuation of the same interview, Becky Lynch claimed that she wasn't a fan of influencers becoming wrestlers.

Lynch further noted how Logan has only competed in about two or three matches, whereas the Irishwoman is dedicated to working throughout the year.

"I don't love it. What's he doing, two or three matches a year. I work 52 weeks a year. I take my baby on the road. You know how troubling that is. You know the effort that takes. To do that 52 weeks a year because I love this and because we have to make the towns and the fans come to see us every single week, three, four, five times a week. We make the towns and do that. To come in and just get the big matches and big stadiums when you haven't put in the work. I don't love that," added Lynch.

At WrestleMania 39, Becky Lynch will team up with Lita and Trish Stratus for a huge six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL. The two teams have been feuding for weeks.

Interestingly enough, it remains to be seen if Lynch and Lita will defend the Women's Tag Team Titles on Night Two.

