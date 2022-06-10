Details on R-Truth receiving heat for making his WWE opponent look too good

R-Truth once got into trouble backstage after an untelevised WWE match against Robbie McAllister.

On April 7, 2008, Truth defeated McAllister in a dark match before a Sunday Night Heat taping. At the time, the veteran had recently returned to WWE after a six-year absence, but he had not yet re-debuted on television.

McAllister, a former member of The Highlanders tag team, spoke about the match on Jofo in the Ring. He recalled how Truth, then known by his real name Ron Killings, allowed him to receive too much offense.

“When we went over that match, he gave me a lot,” McAllister said. “I really wish that I could see some footage of that match because that match was excellent. Truth gave me a lot, and he got in s*** in the back after the match because he made me look great. He made me look like I could kick his a** and beat him.” [56:59-57:29]

McAllister upset WWE’s higher-ups a week before the match after being shown in the crowd at a TNA Impact! event. A WWE official immediately called and told him to leave the building.

How R-Truth helped Robbie McAllister as a wrestler

Along with his storyline cousin Rory, Robbie McAllister performed on WWE’s main roster between July 2006 and August 2008. The two men unsuccessfully challenged The Spirit Squad and Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch for the World Tag Team Championship during that time.

McAllister credited R-Truth with helping him improve as a singles competitor shortly before he left WWE.

“I believe from matches like that I became a really good singles wrestler at the end of my career,” McAllister added. “I really enjoyed it.” [59:01-59:12]

The former Highlander also explained in the interview why WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis refused to rehire him following his release.

