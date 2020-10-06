Why Road Warrior Animal didn't like controversial WWE storyline that he was involved in (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal sadly passed away last month at the age of 60. Animal, who was one-half of one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history, The Road Warriors, who dominated pro wrestling in the 80s and 90s.

Road Warrior Animal's wife, Kim, was a guest on Legion of RAW this past week, hosted by Chris Featherstone, where she opened up about numerous things about her late husband. She narrated a few anecdotes about the legendary Road Warrior Animal, and also revealed a storyline in WWE that he was unhappy being a part of.

Road Warrior Animal did not like drunk storyline involving Hawk in WWE

Chris asked Kim about Road Warrior Animal's opinion about the drunk storyline that WWE had his partner Hawk in. This was a controversial one as Hawk had been dealing with some demons in his personal life, which was recreated on WWE television.

When asked if she was around when Hawk was put in that storyline, here is what Kim said about it and also Road Warrior Animal's thoughts about that storyline:

"I was not around, but we (Kim and Road Warrior Animal) have discussed that at great lengths later, about how much Joe (Road Warrior Animal) did not like that at all. He never has supported any of his storylines that were too close to home like that with any of the guys where, when you have a personal struggle like that, that hits close to home, Joe never thinks that line should be crossed. He always honored the person's life and their personal struggles way more than anything getting exposed or put on air. He's like 'that's not worth it'. Would you do that in any other job that you were working at?"

In their last run in WWE, which coincided with the Attitude Era, the real-life issues of Road Warrior Hawk, notably his alcoholism issues, were shown on WWE TV in a storyline.

You can watch the touching tribute to Road Warrior Animal in the video above.

