Legendary booker on why Ronda Rousey needs to defeat Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently opened up on what the outcome of the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania Backlash should be.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen will collide at WrestleMania Backlash in arguably the most highly-anticipated match on the card. Not only is it the only match with a title on the line, but there is also a special stipulation to allow viewers to sink their teeth into the contest.

The UFC Hall of Famer and the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion will clash in an 'I Quit' match. If history is any precedent, this contest will not be for the faint of heart because neither woman has any 'quit' in their personality. It is difficult to predict a winner at this time.

Pro wrestling legend and booker extraordinaire 'Dirty' Dutch Mantell believes that it is time for Ronda Rousey to defeat Charlotte Flair and become the face of the division. He recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling and expressed his thoughts.

"I’d say Ronda wins this one or she runs out of steam. Keeping the belt on Charlotte does nothing for either of them. It’s much easier for storyline to have Ronda win here and give Ronda new opponent as well as Charlotte as we work our way to SS," says Mantell.

Why Dutch Mantell's thoughts about Ronda Rousey defeating Charlotte Flair may be justified

The Queen and The Baddest Woman on the Planet only clashed last month for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Flair was victorious in the encounter, albeit under controversial circumstances.

Since Rousey has been presented as one of the top babyfaces in WWE, she may need to win big to keep her credibility intact.

A parallel can be drawn with the MMA world, where Ronda Rousey was a top name while her winning streak was intact. Ever since she first tasted defeat at the hands of Holly Holm, her aura of invincibility had arguably diminished.

There could be no better opponent for Rousey to defeat than the current SmackDown Women's Champion. With the win, she will be able to establish herself at the top of the women's division while encountering new challenges along the way.

