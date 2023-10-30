"Why would he run from him?" - WWE veteran says top champion should have "beat the crap" out of Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Gunther's feud with Braun Strowman and mentioned how he should have given the latter a brutal beating.

The IC Champion is one of the most feared performers in WWE today, who sends shivers down the spine of his opponents just by standing in front of them. However, Gunther was uncharacteristically depicted to be scared of Braun Strowman during their feud for the Intercontinental Title earlier this year.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that The Ring General should have run through Strowman with ease. The former WWE manager added that it made little sense to show Gunther being petrified of The Monster Among Men.

"He (Gunther) should beat the crap out of Braun Strowman. Why would he run from him? But at least they showed Gunther doesn't have to chicken crap. They need him to be a tough guy. And if he's tough and he goes 20 minutes - 25 minutes, with both opponents beating the crap out of each other, you have the people's respect," said Dutch Mantell. [5:15 - 5:54]

WWE broadcaster Corey Graves says Gunther could turn babyface before Royal Rumble 2024

Gunther was the standout performer during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, where he came so close to winning before Cody Rhodes eliminated him.

On a recent episode of his After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves made a bold prediction regarding The Ring General at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He stated that Gunther could possibly become a fan-favorite ahead of the event.

"By the time the Royal Rumble rolls around, Gunther will be a fan favorite and wildly popular amongst the WWE Universe without changing a damn thing about what he does," said Graves.

Going by his current momentum, it's safe to say the Imperium leader would be one of the favorites to win the Men's Royal Rumble next year.

