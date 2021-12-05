Shawn Michaels is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time.

Currently working backstage for WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels is still heavily involved with WWE. However, there was once a time when he decided to take time off from the company.

The question that needs to be answered is, why did Shawn Michaels take 4 years off from WWE?

During a Casket Match at Royal Rumble 1998, Shawn Michaels herniated two disks in his back. Due to the injury, it seemed like HBK would never be able to wrestle again and was forced to take time away from in-ring action.

While he was absent from in-ring action, Shawn Michaels continued to appear as WWF Commissioner during the spring and summer of 1999. The Heart Break Kid eventually made his return to in-ring action as a member of the New World Order in 2002.

Shawn Michaels was the only member of the nWo who never worked in WCW. Following his return to WWE programming, Michaels had an incredible run in the company.

The former member of D-Generation X competed in some of his most iconic matches, most notably against the likes of Ric Flair and The Undertaker.

Shawn Michaels ended his retirement in 2018 for a one-off match

At Crown Jewel 2018, Shawn Michaels made his return to in-ring competition for the first time in years as he teamed up with Triple H for a match against The Undertaker and Kane.

in the lead-up to Crown Jewel 2018, Michaels had already assisted Triple H beat The Deadman at Super Show-Down 2018.

Following the match with The Undertaker and Kane, Shawn Michaels retired from in-ring action once again and at his age, it is quite unlikely we'll see him compete again.

