"I wanted to get noticed" - Why The Godfather attacked WWE Hall of Famer in real life

Dutch Mantell recently recalled how Charles Wright, better known as The Godfather, once attacked Bruiser Brody after a match.

Brody was widely viewed as one of the world’s most terrifying wrestlers during his 15 years in the business. He tragically passed away in 1988 after suffering stab wounds backstage at a wrestling event in Puerto Rico.

Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter in WWE, used to book Brody on shows in Memphis, Tennessee. Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, he said Wright attended a show as a non-wrestler and confronted Brody:

“He punched Brody and he got into a fight with Brody, and they had to pull him and Brody apart… I think Godfather just said, ‘I wanted to get noticed. What’s the best way to get noticed?’ He was a big guy too. What a way to get noticed… get into a fight with one of their big guys, and he did, and they pulled them apart.” [0:57-1:23]

A year after Brody’s death, Wright made his wrestling debut in Memphis as The Soultaker. He later worked as Sir Charles, Papa Shango, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, and The Goodfather in WWE.

The Godfather wanted to attack the biggest wrestler on the show

A former bouncer and motorcycle club member, Charles Wright had no problem getting into real fights with people outside of a wrestling ring.

Dutch Mantell explained that the six-foot-six WWE legend picked a fight with Bruiser Brody due to their similar sizes:

“They just got into a scuffle and security pulled them apart and whatever, but I’m thinking, ‘You know, to fight somebody, wouldn’t you pick a guy more like my size instead of Brody’s size?’ And he said, ‘Well, if you’re gonna do something, do it with the biggest guy they got there.’” [1:50-2:10]

Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 as The Godfather. Three years later, Brody also received an induction as part of the Hall of Fame's Legacy Wing.

