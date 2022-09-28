The Undertaker's forgotten three-month affair angle with Tracy was nixed due to WWE fans' reactions, former writer confirms

Brian Gewirtz has given his take on a bizarre WWE storyline development that once took place involving Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

On the October 10, 2002, episode of SmackDown, a woman named Tracy claimed to have had a three-month affair with The Undertaker. He admitted on the October 17 episode of SmackDown that he knew Tracy, but denied that he had cheated on his then-wife, Sara.

Gewirtz wrote about the storyline in his book, “There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE.” He recalled how Tracy even called The Undertaker by his real name, something AJ Styles later did in 2020:

“Also tasked with embedding a shocking soap opera–style twist, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar introduced the world to ‘Tracy,’ a woman who claimed to have had a three-month affair with The Undertaker while he was married,” Gewirtz wrote. “She slapped him and even called him ‘Mark,’ eighteen years before doing that on TV was cool.”

Three days before Tracy's claim, the infamous Katie Vick angle began on RAW. The storyline revolved around Triple H accusing Kane of murder and necrophilia.

Gewirtz added that fans did not react well to either development. As a result, Vince McMahon wanted to move on from the storylines after No Mercy 2002, where Lesnar defeated The Deadman and Triple H defeated Kane:

“The audience didn’t go for this one [Undertaker’s affair] either, and it’s mainly forgotten now,” Gewirtz continued. “Having a character simulate sex with a corpse dressed in a cheerleader outfit tends to overshadow whatever other stories you have going on. By the time we got to the pay-per-view, Vince was ready to move on to the next thing.”

In 2014, Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 to end the WWE icon’s 21-match winning streak at the historic event. As Gewirtz referenced, the underwhelming angle with Tracy had long been forgotten by that point.

Brian Gewirtz pitched an idea involving Kane and The Undertaker

No Mercy 2002 began with The Undertaker sitting alone in his dressing room before being joined by his storyline brother, Kane.

Brian Gewirtz confirmed in his book that he came up with the idea to start the show with the short backstage segment:

“To signal to the audience we had recognized the error of our ways and were going to try to lighten up, I pitched a quick cold open where Undertaker is sitting forlorn in his locker room when he’s joined by Kane. Kane takes a breath and simply says, ‘So... how was your week?’”

In the video above, Gewirtz discussed another far-fetched storyline idea involving Torrie Wilson that never made it to television.

Brian Gewirtz’s book, “There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” is available to buy on Amazon.

