"Why is he there?" - Dutch Mantell says WWE has not explained why a Hall of Famer has returned (Exclusive)

Following another eventful SmackDown episode, Dutch Mantell was back breaking down the show, and he raised a few questions about Paul Ellering's presence on WWE TV.

The original manager of The Road Warriors returned to the company recently alongside The Authors of Pain (AOP) to form a new faction with Karrion Kross.

AOP was in action on the blue brand this week, and as always, Paul Ellering was by the team's side, which he's been since working with the superstars in NXT back in 2016.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell highlighted how Paul Ellering had neither spoken much nor had WWE explained why he and the Authors of Pain had joined forces with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

While the former manager was generally impressed with WWE's product of late, there were still a few unanswered threads, as Mantell noted one involving Paul Ellering.

"Okay, correct me, has he done an interview yet, or has he said anything? I haven't heard anything. Okay, in the story, why is he there? Have they even said anything about that? He just showed up one day as I remember. Did they explain to the people who don't watch NXT, which I'm a member? Did they explain why he was there?" [From 35:10 onwards]

Despite NXT's success over the past decade, there are still many fans who might not be familiar with certain acts from the brand. Dutch Mantell felt the promotion could spend more time informing the main roster audience about the talents from NXT and their history.

