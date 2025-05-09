"Why would you do this" - RAW star feels horribly betrayed after he's destroyed

A WWE RAW star was absolutely destroyed this week, and he felt very betrayed. He spoke out about it immediately.

Sheamus returned on WWE RAW this week as a huge shock. The star was the surprise return for Austin Theory's match. Originally, Grayson Waller was supposed to wrestle on the show, but that didn't happen. Instead, he volunteered Austin Theory for the match without even asking him. He was taken by surprise, but even more so when it was Sheamus who showed up as his opponent.

During the match, Austin Theory didn't get a chance to stand out or do much to take on his opponent. He was left struggling, and Grayson Waller didn't help. He felt betrayed and called out his partner for putting him in the match without asking.

"Why would you do this, man? Why would you do this, man? Why would you do this?" Theory said.

Immediately after he said it, he was left getting beaten to a pulp by Sheamus, who hit him with the Ten Beats of the Bodhran. Theory was unable to get a footing in the match, with the returning legend able to destroy him without much effort.

