"Why Triple H why" - Wrestling fans demand justice after WWE Superstar loses a match again

Wrestling fans have lost their collective minds as they believe Triple H and the company buried LA Knight once again next to New Day's Xavier Woods on the latest episode of SmackDown.

A few months ago, LA Knight was in a heated feud with former Universal Champion and returning Bray Wyatt. As a heel, the 40-year-old star received a massive pop from the crowd and wanted him to be pushed to the top of the ladder.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Knight rolled Woods up and grabbed his tights in the match's closing moments, but the referee witnessed it. However, the New Day member gave LA Knight a taste of his medicine by stealing the victory with rolled-up tights.

The WWE Universe stormed to Twitter to demand justice for Woods burying the former Million Dollar Champion.

Check out the reactions below:

Some fans slammed Chief Content Officer Triple H and the company for giving an upsetting spot to LA Knight.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed that the former Million Dollar Champion deserved better and should not have lost to Xavier Woods.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for WWE and Triple H to give Knight the spot that wrestling fans want.

What did you think of Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes