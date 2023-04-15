Create

"Why Triple H why" - Wrestling fans demand justice after WWE Superstar loses a match again

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 15, 2023 07:43 IST
Angry wrestling fans slam Triple H and WWE.
Wrestling fans have lost their collective minds as they believe Triple H and the company buried LA Knight once again next to New Day's Xavier Woods on the latest episode of SmackDown.

A few months ago, LA Knight was in a heated feud with former Universal Champion and returning Bray Wyatt. As a heel, the 40-year-old star received a massive pop from the crowd and wanted him to be pushed to the top of the ladder.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Knight rolled Woods up and grabbed his tights in the match's closing moments, but the referee witnessed it. However, the New Day member gave LA Knight a taste of his medicine by stealing the victory with rolled-up tights.

Two can play that game @RealLAKnight 😏@AustinCreedWins #SmackDown https://t.co/yiZ33f2PuL

The WWE Universe stormed to Twitter to demand justice for Woods burying the former Million Dollar Champion.

Check out the reactions below:

Some fans slammed Chief Content Officer Triple H and the company for giving an upsetting spot to LA Knight.

@WWEonFOX @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins Why Triple H why ..... Tell me WHYYYY 😑 ...
@WWE @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins FIRE HHH
@WWEonFOX @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins @TripleH what were you thinking 😞

Meanwhile, some fans expressed that the former Million Dollar Champion deserved better and should not have lost to Xavier Woods.

@WWE @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins Can’t believe y’all made him lose again
@WWE @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins justice for LA Knight
@WWEonFOX @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins LA knight deserves better

It remains to be seen how long it will take for WWE and Triple H to give Knight the spot that wrestling fans want.

What did you think of Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
