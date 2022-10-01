"We're gonna have you win every title" - WWE Hall of Famer explains why Vince McMahon heavily pushed him

While Kurt Angle was more or less bound to have a prolific career in WWE following his successful amateur wrestling run, he certainly caught the eye of Vince McMahon. Given the Olympian's history as a gold medalist, Angle used to wear a large number of medals around his neck, which added to his appeal. Capitalizing on that, McMahon decided to increase the number of accolades Angle held by awarding him as many titles as he could early on in his WWE career.

Angle went on to become one of the all-time greats and found success even outside WWE. He was the fifth ever Grand Slam champion, accomplishing the feat within three years of his in-ring debut.

On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle show, the WWE Hall of Famer explained the rationale behind his heavy push and how it played into his character:

"[Winning the European Championship] was great. It was so fitting for me and my character at that particular time. I was carrying all these gold medals around my neck. When I first started, I actually had 25 of them around my neck. The more titles I won, what Vince McMahon told me was that 'It's your rookie year, we're gonna have you win every title because the more titles you win, the more obsessed you become'. That's why he wanted me to start out with 25 medals around my neck and not just one. I got to do that and it was a great experience. That was my character and the real me"

Kurt Angle won his first championship in WWE only three months after his debut

After making his debut in November 1999, Angle went on a rampage and ran through every opponent he faced. Quickly established as a force to be reckoned with, the gold medalist proceeded to go on an undefeated streak in singles action for the first couple of months until he stepped into the ring with Tazz at Royal Rumble 2000.

Angle quickly got his win back and defeated Val Venis shortly after to win the European Championship. It wouldn't be long before he defeated Chris Jericho for the Intercontinental Championship to become a double champion.

Angle didn't have the longest reign with the belts, but it helped elevate him to the next level where he butted heads with main event stars.

