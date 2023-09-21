"Why? Why me?" – 46-year-old star's reaction when WWE put him in a storyline with Torrie Wilson

A WWE veteran has revealed what was his immediate reaction to being put into an angle with Torrie Wilson.

Maven Huffman worked for World Wrestling Entertainment from 2001 to 2005 and was mostly used as a mid-card act in the promotion. He worked with several top WWE names, including Hall of Famer, Torrie Wilson.

On the latest edition of Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Maven revealed his immediate reaction when he was told that he was going to be working with Wilson on WWE TV. Check out his comments below:

"When I came back, my first major storyline was with Torrie Wilson and Tajiri. And like, I mean, I'm thinking to myself, 'My gosh! Torrie's the hottest woman on earth. Like really? You're gonna put me with her? I get to kiss Torrie Wilson?' Billy busted my chops about that. That was the first major... I would say storyline, and then following that was the Hardcore run with Taker. [Goes back to talking about Wilson again] Get out of here are you serious? Why? Why me?"

Torrie Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019

Torrie Wilson was one of the most popular female stars of the Ruthless Aggression Era. She was let go by WWE in 2008 and later retired from pro-wrestling. Over the years, Torrie has made several appearances for the company. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019. Here's what she told Jim Ross about learning that she was going to be a Hall of Famer:

"Yes, I was [surprised about the induction]! Actually, Mark Carrano called me and I was on a retreat. And I thought he was calling me to invite me to watch the show and he kind of threw me for a little loop there." Wilson added, "Yeah, I was definitely surprised!" [H/T: WrestlingInc]

As for Maven, he recently returned to the wrestling spotlight with his successful YouTube channel. Maven covers topics from his time in wrestling on his channel, which recently crossed 100,000 subscribers.

