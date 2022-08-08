"I look up to him for a lot" – Up-and-coming WWE star names Mick Foley as inspiration for his physical style (Exclusive)

NXT UK star Wild Boar recently credited Mick Foley for being the inspiration behind his character in WWE.

Foley is a hardcore legend known for his hard-hitting, physical style of matches that defined the Attitude Era. He made a name for himself by taking unbelievable bumps and dangerous hits with foreign objects. The veteran wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Wild Boar was in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week, where he spoke about getting inspired by the Hall of Famer. He mentioned that a lot of his persona, both inside and outside the ring, was shaped after Foley.

Here's what the NXT UK star had to say:

"Yeah, hugely. I look up to him for a lot of everything I do. And just generally, everything I do in the ring, and outside the ring. If I'm talking or wherever, it's a lot of Mick Foley inspiration, you know, brought in and mixed in with other people, other things from different mediums." (From 10:40 - 11:07)

You can watch the full interview here:

Wild Boar also spoke about his other inspirations outside of WWE

During the same conversation, Wild Boar also shared some insights into other sources from which he drew inspiration. He mentioned that he tried to add some aspects of Blanka from Street Fighter to his on-screen moniker.

He detailed that he had to wrestle dressed up as Blanka once, and since then, he has started using some bits of the character to add more intensity to his own gimmick. After a promising start in the promotion's developmental brand, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 32-year-old star.

Which other stars do you think Mick Foley inspired? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wild Boar talks to us ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd, September.

For tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh