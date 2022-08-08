"Meat on meat" – WWE star opens up on Gunther's physical style of wrestling (Exclusive)

NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar recently spoke about WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Austrian Anomaly has been a dominant force on the blue brand. He joined the main roster on the back of a historic 870-day reign as the NXT UK Champion before losing the title to Ilja Dragunov. He has been a dominant force on SmackDown since defeating Ricochet to hold the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Boar mentioned that he enjoyed Gunther's style of professional wrestling. He detailed that the Austrian superstar was always a physical competitor in the ring. Wild Boar claimed that he watched Gunther keenly whenever the Ring General walked into the ring.

Here's what Boar had to say:

"I love watching his matches. Like it's just, he's always been a very physical wrestler and he's taking that on to the main roster with what he's doing. Everything he does is just bam! Meat on meat. That's the type of wrestling that I really enjoy watching. So yeah I'm always watching when he's doing stuff." (From 8:43 - 9:07)

Gunther will face Shinsuke Nakamura this Friday on SmackDown

After his win over Ludwig Kaiser this past week on the blue brand, Nakamura will turn his attention to Gunther in a bid to win back the IC title.

It will be interesting to see how The King of Strong Style deals with the Austrian Bruiser, who has been undefeated since his main roster debut back in April. It is almost certain that Kaiser will also be a major factor in the bout's outcome.

Do you think Nakamura can put an end to the Ring General's dominant run? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

Wild Boar talks to us ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd, September.

