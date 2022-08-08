"Only thing I've ever wanted to do" – Wild Boar talks about how he became a WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

NXT UK star Wild Boar recently discussed how he decided to become a WWE Superstar.

The Welsh superstar was signed to the company in 2018 and is currently a part of the NXT UK brand. Throughout his run across the pond, Wild Boar has managed to impress fans with his physical, hard-hitting wrestling style.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wild Boar mentioned that he always wanted to be a sports entertainer. He recalled playing War Zone as a child and being introduced to the world of pro wrestling through video games.

Here's how the NXT star recalled the events:

"If I'm honest, it's the only thing I've ever wanted to do. I remember being a child and playing War Zone. I remember War Zone. That's the first bit of wrestling I can ever remember being shown. I just thought, 'Right that's what I want to do.' And I've you know in some way, form, or fashion, everything I've kind of done in my life has been leading up to this point to get to be a WWE Superstar." (From 3:03 - 3:28)

You can watch the full interview here:

Wild Boar is excited for WWE Clash at The Castle

During the same interview, the "Welsh Warrior-Man" also shared his excitement for the first major WWE stadium event in the UK in 30 years. He mentioned that it is great for the wrestling landscape in the country to hold an event on such a giant scale.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/acyW0xQyUh

He pegged the event as the pinnacle of wrestling events in UK and was hyped to see some of the biggest stars of the company in action. The show will be main evented by Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre contesting for the biggest title in the company.

Wild Boar talks to us ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd, September.

For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe