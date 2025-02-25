Will Cody Rhodes shockingly sell his soul to The Rock? Major name gives his take heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The Rock shocked the world when he asked the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and become The Final Boss' champion. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre gave his take on whether The American Nightmare would accept it or not.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock made a mind-blowing offer to Cody Rhodes and gave him time till Elimination Chamber on March 1 to decide.

During the Elimination Chamber Media Call, Drew McIntyre was asked about the situation and whether he thinks Cody Rhodes would do it. The Scottish Warrior stated that The American Nightmare has earned everything in his career, but deep down, Rhodes would do everything to remain on top, and there's no saying whether he would accept The Rock's offer.

"When it comes to Cody [Rhodes], I don't know. He's worked very hard to get where he's at. I don't love some of the actions he's had towards me recently... But there's a part of me that does believe that Cody would do literally anything to be on top and stay on top. So who knows?" McIntyre said. (From 50:55 to 51:22)

The Rock and Cody Rhodes will appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Last year, The Rock became the biggest roadblock in Cody Rhodes' journey to the top following his second Royal Rumble win. The Final Boss made The American Nightmare's life a living hell in the weeks leading into WrestleMania XL.

However, Rhodes did the impossible and won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock called out Cody Rhodes.

After praising the champion, The Final Boss offered him to sell his soul and become The Rock's champion heading into WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare didn't answer, and Rock asked him to meet him with an answer in Toronto.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes will appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1, where Rhodes will give his answer heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

