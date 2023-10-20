"Will get them lasered off my body" - Top female WWE star shows two tattoos she regrets

A current female WWE Superstar has revealed that she regrets getting two of her tattoos.

Carmella has been away from in-ring action for months on end at this point. She stopped making appearances on weekly shows and live events in March 2023 because of her pregnancy.

Carmella recently had a chat with Women's Health and opened up in detail about the tattoos that she has gotten over the years. The former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that there are two tattoos that she regrets getting.

Check out her comment below:

"Oh my gosh, I have two tattoos that I regret. I had just turned 18, of course, I wanted to get a tattoo 'cause I wanted to be cool and a bad***. And, like, you know, I was older than all my friends. So I turned 18 first, so I thought that was really cool. Of course, a stupid rose, or not even a rose, I don't even know what it is on my foot. It's a flower, and now it just looks like a blob. And then, of course, I had to get one on the inside of my other foot. That is La Bella Vita, like, who does that? I think, like, every girl in high school had this tattoo, so I definitely got both of those and at some point, will get them lasered off my body," Carmella said. [5:07 - 5:41]

Carmella on her WWE in-ring return

Carmella certainly has plans in mind about a big WWE in-ring return after she has delivered her baby. She recently had a chat with People and shared her thoughts on her eventual in-ring return following her baby's delivery.

The WWE Superstar made it clear that she plans to come back in the near future. She added that it is important to show that one can have a baby and still have a career. However, she did say that she does not want to rush anything and will take her merry time recovering first.

