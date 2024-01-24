Will major WWE Superstar book himself to end Roman Reigns' title run following history-making announcement? Veteran wonders

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan wondered if The Rock would book himself to dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull returned a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW to tease a square-off against his cousin, Roman Reigns. Since then, reports suggested the wrestling legend could return to the ring for the first time in eight years to face the leader of The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40. Yesterday, the company also made a history-making announcement, revealing that The Rock has joined TKO's Board of Directors.

While discussing the addition of The Rock to TKO's Board of Directors on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan wondered if The Brahma Bull will now book himself to end Reigns' historic 1,200-plus day run.

"May I ask a more important question? I'm being very factious, folks. So, now, this all but guarantee and giveaway spoiler that Rock's gonna book himself to win the title against Roman Reigns?" the wrestling veteran said. [11:35 - 11:47]

Will The Rock show up at WWE Royal Rumble?

During the same episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan and his co-hosts discussed the possibility of The Rock showing up at Royal Rumble this Saturday to advance his storyline with Roman Reigns. The wrestling veteran agreed that The Brahma Bull could do so following his appointment to TKO's Board of Directors.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

The Rock's last appearance at Royal Rumble came nine years ago when he saved Reigns against a double attack from Kane and Big Show. He also raised his cousin's hand after winning the 2015 Royal Rumble match.

