Will Roman Reigns lose his title at WWE Royal Rumble? Bill Apter shares his take (Exclusive)

Despite Roman Reigns having his Undisputed WWE Universal Title for over 1200 days at this point, veteran journalist Bill Apter does not think his run will end at Royal Rumble this year.

The Head of the Table is certainly at the top of the totem pole in the present pro-wrestling scene. Despite his rare appearances, he commands an impressive reception everytime he has a match. At Royal Rumble this year, he is scheduled to go up against LA Knight, Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, legendary journalist Bill Apter explained why he did not think Reigns would lose his title despite the odds.

"LA Knight and Randy Orton are the strongest competitors not to get pinned in that match by Roman Reigns. In my opinion, my prediction here, is that AJ Styles will be the one to lose somehow, and Roman Reigns will continue to be the Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion of the world." [3:10 onwards]

Dutch Mantell thinks Roman Reigns is being set up to break a major WWE record

Considering the duration of The Tribal Chief's reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he is quite close to a record set by Hulk Hogan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his belief that Roman Reigns could be booked to go past 1474 days as a WWE champion, which was previously set by Hulk Hogan.

"Okay, I think Roman, what are they shooting for day-wise? Are they shooting for Hulk's record? I looked it up today, 1400-something days," Mantell said. [From 17:30 onward]

It remains to be seen if Dutch Mantell will be proved right in the coming days.

