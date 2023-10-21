Will WWE let LA Knight to dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Ex-manager reacts to the possiblity (Exclusive)

Christmas has indeed come early for LA Knight fans as the fastest-rising superstar in SmackDown history will take on Roman Reigns at the next Saudi Arabia event. Dutch Mantell revealed that while Knight might not go over Reigns, a loss might help the challenger in the long run.

LA Knight has seemingly defied all the odds by forcing his way into the world title picture by getting over with the WWE Universe. Fans are reacting the loudest for the 40-year-old superstar, and he's been rewarded with a high-profile meeting with The Tribal Chief.

Considering the momentum he's on, it might not be out of bounds to expect a shocking title change. However, Dutch Mantell thinks otherwise. The legendary manager doesn't foresee LA Knight pulling off the unthinkable but is confident that sharing the ring with Roman Reigns would do wonders for the babyface's ongoing push.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he said:

"Now, he has a main event in Saudi Arabia, and do I think they will put the belt on him? No. I do not. But I do believe that even after losing, he still wins. One way or another, because he is in there with a champion, he has a title shot at a PPV in Saudi Arabia. So that raises his name recognition and also raises his status inside the company and in the fans' eyes. I think this is a win-win situation for a guy to come from where he came from and where he is now." [15:17 - 15:56]

Dutch Mantell on LA Knight's quick rise in WWE

Unlike a few past examples, WWE might actually be getting behind a superstar who seems to have organically pulled the fans onto his side.

LA Knight's feud with Bray Wyatt was brought up on Smack Talk, and SP3 felt the angle helped put the former IMPACT Wrestling star on the map. Dutch Mantell personally believed the program with Wyatt didn't do much for Knight's run, as the latter had already made a great impression on the audience.

Dutch continued:

"He survived Bray's angle. Did nothing for him. Well, he was already moving. I think the creative looked at Knight and said we've got something here, and let's take advantage of it, and it's going to benefit all of them." [16:00 onwards]

Should WWE put the undisputed world title around LA Knight's waist? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.