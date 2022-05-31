William Regal has a piece of advice for talent complaining over WWE's creative

Former WWE Superstar William Regal shared his views on talent complaining about the company's creative direction.

Regal has served WWE as a wrestler and a General Manager. He had a 22-year second stint with the company before moving to AEW in 2022. It's only fair to think Regal knows a bit or two about working with new talent. He became the General Manager of NXT in 2014 and served the brand for eight years.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Gentleman Villain, Regal said it's on the superstar to look at the positive side of everything:

“You can look at things in two different ways. You can either sit and whine and moan about it, or you can go, ‘What can I take from this?'”

He further went on to state how adopting that kind of a mindset has helped him climb the ladder in his career:

“I found that, for whatever reason, that was my ability in this job that has made me last this long. Even if it was a bad experience, I used to think, ‘What can I take from this?’ Not, ‘Oh, this is wrong’. If you look at this and go, ‘What can I take from this, whether it’s, I’m never going to do that. I’m never going to treat somebody like that. I know not to do that again, or I’m going to avoid doing this’, you learn it. If you’re like, ‘Oh, this is terrible. This is rotten. This is crap. I’m not going to do this’, you’re just shutting your brain off.” (H/T: Wrestling News)

William Regal opens up on his WWE release

The former NXT General Manager said WWE letting him go didn't surprise him.

Speaking on an episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Regal discussed his release from WWE. The former RAW General Manager said it made sense for the brand to part ways with him. He also opined that Triple H's medical condition at the time didn't help his cause:

“I was expecting it, to be honest. It makes perfect business sense, as well. You can’t have somebody else come in when everybody there is still coming up to me and asking me what should they be doing...It was the perfect storm, and then [Triple H] got ill.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

William Regal is currently signed to AEW as the manager of Blackpool Combat Club, a stable with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far