Former WWE star praises William Regal for inspiring them as a talent scout

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe complimented William Regal for the advice he gave him after Joe became a talent scout in WWE.

Joe spent seven years in the WWE, where the California native predominantly performed in NXT. However, in his final years in WWE, Joe briefly worked as a talent scout. During that time, he got to know NXT's general manager, William Regal, personally and professionally. The British wrestling legend aided Joe in understanding what it took to become an experienced wrestling talent scout.

During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, the Samoan Submission Machine stated how he appreciated all of Regal's advice:

"I've learned to appreciate it and like it because of men like William Regal, who, at the height of their careers, took time to give me advice, and not just show me a path. It wasn't, ‘Hey, I'll put in a word for you, I'll do this.’ He was like, ‘No, here's the path. If you choose to follow it, you can find success.'" (H/T: Fightful)

SEScoops @sescoops Samoa Joe Returns On WWE NXT As William Regal’s Enforcer sescoops.com/2021/06/samoa-… Samoa Joe Returns On WWE NXT As William Regal’s Enforcer sescoops.com/2021/06/samoa-… https://t.co/fvKClD1hls

After carving out great careers for themselves in NXT, both Joe and Regal were released by WWE in early 2022. However, the two veterans can now be seen on the same show again, as both performers recently made their AEW debuts.

Samoa Joe on the wrestling knowledge William Regal possesses

As somebody who has been in wrestling for nearly 40 years, The British Brawler has gained a wealth of knowledge about the business.

Speaking on the WrestleSlam podcast, Samoa Joe praised Regal for the wisdom he has bestowed upon him over the years:

"When you’re around Regal, he has so much information packed in that brain. It’s almost as if he doesn’t have the processor just to get it all out at once. But, you hang around him long enough and then, these kinda spouts of wisdom will kind of flow out of him. And then, you’re kinda like ‘oh that a good one, oh I’ll take that too’. Anytime you’re around them, you’re always gonna learn something." (H/T: SEScoops)

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

Despite being released from WWE, William Regal has nothing but good things to say about the company that enabled him to live out his wrestling dreams for over 20 years.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh