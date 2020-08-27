As one door closes another one opens. A shoulder injury forced Karrion Kross to relinquish the NXT Championship. As such, NXT General Manager, William Regal, announced that a huge match would take place on next week's episode. Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole will battle it out in a 60-minute Fatal Four-Way Iron Man Match. The winner will earn the right to become NXT Champion once again next Tuesday.

Easy come, easy go for the new NXT Champion

It was a bittersweet moment as Karrion Kross opened the show after he won the NXT Championship at TakeOver: XXX. He capitalized on an opportunity to dethrone arguably one of the most popular stars in all of WWE over the last year in Keith Lee.

Kross gave up the title but promised that he'd be back to wreak havoc again. Ciampa also returned to NXT after a two-month hiatus and quickly dispatched of Jake Atlas. However, it was a different Ciampa than the one that lost to Kross at TakeOver: In Your House. Afterward, he brutalized Atlas in a vicious, post-match attack.

Unfortunately, no new stars will have a chance to win the vacant NXT Championship. Still, Triple H, Regal, and the other decision-makers understandably booked a match with four of the most infamous stars in NXT history. Which man will add to his already impressive NXT resume?