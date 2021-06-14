William Regal breaks up backstage fight between two Superstars before NXT TakeOver

Tempers are running high heading into NXT TakeOver: In Your House and NXT General Manager William Regal has been forced to break up a backstage fight between two of the wrestlers participating in the pay-per-view event.

Kyle O'Reilly was arriving in the parking lot for the event when he was approached by WWE interviewers for his thoughts on the Fatal Five-Way match he was participating in later for the NXT Title.

However, the interview was short-lived as one of his opponents in the match, Johnny Gargano, arrived with the rest of The Way and started insulting the former Undisputed Era member, which led to a physical altercation between the two that was caught on camera.

This led to security and even the NXT General Manager himself having to get involved to break up the two scrapping Superstars. Whilst there's already a ton of bad blood between the five men competing in the title match, it seems there's no even more!

Can Karrion Kross defend his NXT Title against four other men at NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano will be joined in the match by Bruiserweight Pete Dunne, Panama Playboy Adam Cole and current NXT Champion Karrion Kross in the night's main event, only one of them will emerge with the top prize in the black and gold men's division.

Whilst all eyes will be on the main event, it's important not to forget that TakeOver: In Your House will also feature a Ladder match for the Million Dollar Title between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes. Rounding out the card are two women's matches, as Raquel Gonzales defends her title against Ember Moon and Xia Li looks to get revenge against Mercedes Martinez, and finally, a 'Winner Takes All' six-man tag title match featuring MSK and Bronson Reed vs Legado Del Fantasma.

Edited by Greg Bush