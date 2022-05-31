×
"I've done that for a lot of people" – Former RAW star recalls inviting Triple H for food

Triple H is a 14-time World Champion!
Saunak Nag
Modified May 31, 2022 07:40 PM IST
Former WWE Superstar William Regal recalled the time he met Triple H on WCW.

Regal had two distinct spells with WCW before he embarked on a long journey with WWE. While his first stint lasted a good five years, the second went on for only a year. During his time there, the 54-year-old won the WCW World Television Championship.

Speaking on this week's Gentleman Villain, Regal said he offered The Game the opportunity to train with him. He revealed that his wife had cooked food for the 14-time world champion:

“He came to WCW and I saw somebody who was talented and young. I mean, he’s only a year younger than me, but hadn’t been in the job as long as me and hadn’t done as much. I’m, like, ‘Do you want to come and train together?’ We drove together. He used to come and eat. My wife cooked for him. I’ve done that for a lot of people because people did it for me.” (H/T - Wrestling News)
Triple H announced his in-ring retirement earlier this year

Due to his critical heart condition, The King of Kings decided to hang up his boots on March 24, 2002.

Triple H has enjoyed an illustrious career in WWE, including being a 24-time champion. He's known for his grand WrestleMania entrances and an intimidating walk down the ramp followed by the traditional water spit. After announcing his retirement, he appeared on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 to address the crowd. The Game thanked viewers for their constant support throughout the years and left his wrestling boots in the ring as the final mark of his retirement.

Although it's highly unlikely he'll ever wrestle again, he's expected to continue performing his duties as an authority figure in WWE.

