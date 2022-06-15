Former NXT manager discloses Vince McMahon's request to him when WWE went HD

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW personality William Regal has revealed what Vince McMahon requested him to do when the company went HD.

The promotion made the shift in January 2008, and the first premium live event that was broadcast in high definition was Royal Rumble. The step aimed to provide fans with a better experience while watching the sport.

While speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal explained that Mr. McMahon wanted him to help the talent with their facial expressions on HD. The former became the first to implement the changes in expressions to be more suitable for the new technology.

“Mr. McMahon pulled me to the side and he said ‘Darren [Regal’s real first name], can I talk to you? I want you to be the one, the first one who changes everything as far as facial wise. This HD TV picks up everything in a completely different world than we’re used to. You’re always the one known for pulling faces and big expressions. I want you to take it the other way which is you do it as little as possible and the little nostril flares and glances.’" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

William Regal on why he adviced Triple H to go to WWE from WCW

On the same podcast, the current AEW star made a revelation about Vince McMahon's son-in-law and pro wrestling legend, Triple H.

While Regal did not jump ships from WCW to WWE, he had advised The Game to do it because the latter needed to work 200+ days a year.

“He talked to me about it. There was an offer for me to go at the time, but I had a guaranteed contract with WCW and they were very good to me, and they were also getting me visas and green cards for my family. I said no [to WWE], but what [Triple H] needs to do is go to WWE. Because what he needed is what I had had for the last 10 years, he needed to work 200+ days a year." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

William Regal departed from the global juggernaut earlier this year when the promotion decided to revamp its backstage environment. He joined All Elite Wrestling in March and has been managing the Blackpool Combat Club consisting of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

