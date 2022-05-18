"It was the perfect storm" - William Regal opens up about his WWE release

Former WWE Superstar William Regal has stated that he was expecting his release from NXT when it came.

The former general manager of the developmental brand was released in January 2022. It came as a shock to many, as Regal worked for eight years in NXT while spending a total of 20 years with Vince McMahon's brand. The current AEW personality fell victim to the restructuring of WWE’s developmental circuit and there was no place for him in the new branding.

He appeared on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette and discussed his release from WWE. The former RAW general manager said that he found logic in the company's decision to get rid of him. He also mentioned Triple H's medical condition at the time as the reason for his exit.

“I was expecting it, to be honest,” Regal said. “It makes perfect business sense, as well. You can’t have somebody else come in when everybody there is still coming up to me and asking me what should they be doing … It was the perfect storm, and then [Triple H] got ill.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

William Regal comments on WWE's Performance Center

Blackpool Combat Club manager William Regal has shared his thoughts on WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The former Un-Americans member stated that one has to maintain consistency for the Performance Center to work. He also shed light on what talent should ideally be doing when things are not going well.

"The PC works if you put your time in. If you come in there, turn up and do your class once a day and you go home, it's not going to work unless you are the one, the magic one, that can do everything. You have to put your time in. I know this personally, sometimes the talent that are getting paid, that aren't doing well, perhaps they need to look themselves in the mirror and realize, instead of spending time on their phone, perhaps they should be in the ring trying to get better." (H/T: Fightful)

Regal is helping shape the future of professional wrestling through his stable with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. They recently added Wheeler Yuta to their ranks and it will be interesting to see which young star joins the Blackpool Combat Club next and receives the Englishman’s guidance.

