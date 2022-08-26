"It was a myth" - William Regal debunks ongoing WWE theory

William Regal wants you to know that the theory that WWE destroyed the independent scene in the United Kingdom with NXT UK was greatly exaggerated.

Triple H and Regal helped launch NXT UK back in January of 2017. Following the creation of the new brand, several promoters and fans in the United Kingdom claimed that the arrival of the WWE killed the local independent scene in the area.

On the latest episode of the Gentleman Villain Podcast, William Regal dispelled these claims saying that it was a myth that there was an incredible independent scene in the United Kingdom and that most companies were only running a couple of shows a month.

"It was a myth that there was all this incredible stuff going on, when really there were companies running a couple of shows a month," William Regal said. "But because they were on the internet, blowing their own horn and getting themselves put over in whatever form they could get put over, that there was a booming wrestling scene. Whereas when I actually met Pete Dunne and talked to him, he was working at a little working men's club in England because he was one of them that went out and got work off a small promotion."

William Regal says NXT Europe was always the plan

With the recent announcement that NXT UK would be shut down in favor of opening up NXT Europe, Regal said this was always the plan.

The former NXT General Manager went on to confirm that NXT Europe had been part of the process for the last several years.

"I know that it's been over 10 years that NXT UK was in the thought process. I suppose I can say this. I also know for the last several years the NXT Europe was in process. I'm gonna leave it there," William Regal said. "But things changed in the last year and different things. But now, things are changing again, and things are back on track. So I'm not going to say any more about that. But for any of these people who seem to think that they know what is going on, they don't know. But I know and they don't. They know what they're getting told. And I know different, and I don't know anything anymore because I don't work there and I don't ask. But I know that the expansion of NXT was going to happen.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Regal's comments? Are you surprised by what he has to say about the independent scene in the United Kingdom? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about NXT Europe? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell