"I was getting down a dark path" - William Regal on getting suspended by WWE

Former NXT General Manager William Regal has spoken about a time in WWE when he was suspended by the company during a recent interview.

Regal worked for WWE on two separate occasions, once from 1998 to 1999 and the second time from 2000 to 2022. It was during the second stint where he did the bulk of his in-ring work and held a number of on-screen and behind-the-scenes roles.

It was also during this second WWE run that Regal found himself suspended while taking part in the Eugene storyline. However, the former NXT General Manager claims that he doesn't remember the reason.

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, William Regal opened up on his suspension. He said that he saw the suspension in 2005 as something of a blessing, as it got him out of a bad storyline and away from, in his own words, a "dark path."

“I was getting down a very dark path, so that’s a very memorable one. Because I did get suspended, but I also think it was a good thing. Because I didn’t want to go back to a dark place that I was going through. I had some health issues anyway at the time. But I didn’t want to go to a place that I’d been to in the 90s, that would have probably lost me my family. I really got into that,” Regal said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

What has William Regal been up to since leaving WWE?

William Regal was released from his WWE contract in January 2022 following a two-decade stint with the company.

He made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in March 2022 at the Revolution pay-per-view after the conclusion of the Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley match.

Regal would then go on to form the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, a faction featuring Danielson and Moxley, with the former NXT General Manager acting as a mouthpiece. The group also added Wheeler Yuta during Rampage last week.

