Reason why William Regal said "no" to WWE idea he disagreed with

Former WWE Superstar William Regal recently shared an odd suggestion that a former member of the company's creative team came up with. The veteran also revealed that he rejected the idea due to creative differences.

William Regal worked for WWE for over two decades, and during that time, he won multiple championships and took up crucial backstage roles. However, he was released from the company in January and went on to sign with AEW.

Speaking on his podcast, Gentleman Villain, the former Intercontinental Champion, revealed one of the few times that he said no to a pitch from a WWE writer. He was asked to adopt an American accent on-screen, which didn't make sense to the legend.

"I remember once when one of the creative people in WWE said to me, ‘Can you do an American accent?’ It was his idea and only his idea. He didn’t last long there,” Regal said. “His idea was to change the character of me to make me American. I was like, ‘That doesn’t make sense whatsoever.’ It was one of the few times that I actually said no to anything." (H/T Wrestling News)

With his sharp mic skills, Regal utilized his English accent to full effect during his WWE career as he sought to get one over against his fellow superstars.

Will William Regal compete in one last match?

After capturing multiple titles in both WWE and WCW, as well as winning King of the Ring in 2008, the pride of Blackpool carved out an iconic in-ring career.

Regal recently addressed speculation regarding his in-ring future during an interview with Metro.

"No, never. No. My last official match was against Cesaro. My last few years, I didn’t realize – it’s come out recently, I had a serious neck problem for 20-odd years. It finally caught up with me. All I ever wanted was a 20-year wrestling career when I started – I ended up with a 30-year wrestling career. I couldn’t have asked for any more." (H/T Metro)

Since being released by WWE in early 2022, wrestling fans can now catch William Regal in AEW. He currently leads the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta as part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

